Israel-Hamas hostage deal, truce 'satifactory - Italy

Italy is satisfied with the deal under which Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas are freeing 50 Israeli and 150 Palestinian hostages during a four-day humanitarian pause the Gaza war, foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted on Monday.

"I spoke with my Israeli colleague @elicho1 (Eli Cohen) to express Italy's satisfaction with the agreement on the release of the hostages and a pause in the fighting to allow humanitarian aid to enter (Gaza)," Tajani tweeted.

"Reaffirmed Italian government's commitment to the only sustainable and lasting solution: two peoples, two states," the tweet underlined.

So far 58 Israeli hostages held in Gaza have been freed and 117 Palestinian prisoners released since Friday.

Hopes are growing that the Israel-Hamas truce will be extended in Gaza, where civilians face catastrophic conditions with a lack of power, basic services and food shortages.

Over 14,500 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its aerial and ground offensive after the Hamas attacks on 7 October which killed 1,200-1,400 people with around 240 taken hostage.