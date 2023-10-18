Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Ottobre 2023
Israel must defend itself but must respect international law - Italy

18 ottobre 2023 | 18.31
Redazione Adnkronos
Palestinian children killed in an air strike on Gaza
Palestinian children killed in an air strike on Gaza

Israel has the right to defend itself from attack, but must abide by international humanitarian law, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday, underlining the need to protect Palestinian civilians.

"No one can deny Israel the right to exist and to defend itself - naturally within international law - as the European Union's 27 leaders underlined on Sunday," Tajani told MPs.

Tajani referred to a statement issued late on Sunday that condemned Hamas for its "brutal and indiscriminate" 7 October attacks against Israel and demanded the immediate release of the 199 hostages held in Gaza.

The statement however called for "urgent humanitarian aid" and care for the most vulnerable in the besieged Palestinian enclave, which is under Israeli bombardment and a total blockade.

"The protection of civilians is an absolute priority," Tajani underlined.

"An agreement on aid is urgently needed," Tajani said.

Israel said on Wednesday that following a request from visiting US president Joe Biden it will allow Egypt to deliver limited amounts of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

The statement said Israel "will not thwart" deliveries of food, water and medicine provided the supplies bypass Hamas.

It was not clear when the aid would start entering the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing with Egypt, which the country says has been badly damaged by Israeli air strikes.

The United Nations described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as "dire". Nearly 3,500 people have been killed in the enclave and over 12,000 wounded in air strikes since the murder of over 1,400 people in Israel by Hamas.

