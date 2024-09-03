Israel, new protests expected, 'huge rally' announced in Tel Aviv

More protests in Israel. New demonstrations are expected starting at 6 pm local time, 5 pm in Italy, in about ten locations across the country. The initiatives were announced via X by the Forum of Families of Hostages and Missing Persons. In Tel Aviv, the appointment is for 7 pm for a "huge rally" led by the relatives of those kidnapped on October 7th during the attack in Israel and still held hostage in the Gaza Strip. The square is asking the Netanyahu government for an agreement with Hamas that guarantees the release of the hostages.