Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 03 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 16:13
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Israel, new protests expected, 'huge rally' announced in Tel Aviv

03 settembre 2024 | 15.47
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

More protests in Israel. New demonstrations are expected starting at 6 pm local time, 5 pm in Italy, in about ten locations across the country. The initiatives were announced via X by the Forum of Families of Hostages and Missing Persons. In Tel Aviv, the appointment is for 7 pm for a "huge rally" led by the relatives of those kidnapped on October 7th during the attack in Israel and still held hostage in the Gaza Strip. The square is asking the Netanyahu government for an agreement with Hamas that guarantees the release of the hostages.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
proteste in Israele governo Netanyahu Tel Aviv liberazione degli ostaggi
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza