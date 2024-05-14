Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 14 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 16:57
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Israel-Palestinian conflict: truce key to dialogue on two-state solution - Italy

Israel-Palestinian conflict: truce key to dialogue on two-state solution - Italy
14 maggio 2024 | 15.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

A cessation of hostilities, the release of hostages and the unhindered entry of humanitarian aid to war-devastated Gaza is key to ending the "cycle of violence" and re-starting dialogue on a two-state solution to the long-running Israel-Palestinian conflict, according to Italy.

It is "essential to achieve an immediate cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip," Italy's president Mattarella wrote in a message Tuesday to Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog on his country's Independence Day (Yom Haatzmaut).

"This is also to allow full humanitarian access to the civilian population, which has been worn down for months and needs the international community's support,” the message continued.

“We hope that the cycle of violence can be broken as soon as possible, that tensions will ease - also at the regional level - and that a path will be opened to dialogue leading to a two-state solution that is just, necessary, sustainable, and in accordance with international law."

An Israeli and a Palestinian state living side by side in peaceful co-existence and mutual recognition "is a solution that is in everybody's interests and which we must strive for," said the message.

The message renewed Mattarella's "strong condemnation" and condolences to Israel for Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' "heinous" 7 October cross-border attack in which around 1,200 people died and over 200 were abducted to (with over 100 still believed to be in captivity).

"All Italians still cherish hope that the hostages still in the hands of Hamas terrorists will be freed to returned to their loved ones as soon as possible," Mattarella wrote.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Israel Palestinians conflict Gaza two state solution Mattarella Herzog message
Vedi anche
News to go
Camorra, soldi nella ristorazione per finanziare il clan Contini: 5 arresti
News to go
Banche, le nuove regole sulle crypto slittano al 2026
News to go
Mattarella: "La pace si costruisce a partire dalla vita di ogni giorno"
News to go
Polemica sulla sugar tax
News to go
Truffe online, arriva il reato
News to go
Bari, prostituzione minorile in strutture ricettive di lusso: 10 arresti
News to go
Made in Italy, Coldiretti: "Cibo prima ricchezza del Paese"
Vaticano, da Medjugorje a Trevignano: giro di vite su apparizioni
News to go
2023 ha registrato nuovo minimo storico nascite in Italia, report Save the Children
News to go
Telepass e pedaggi, in arrivo rincari per gli automobilisti
News to go
Fentanyl, allerta in Italia per la 'droga degli zombie'
News to go
Orari lunghi per il 10% dei lavoratori italiani, 49 ore a settimana


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza