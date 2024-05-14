Israel-Palestinian conflict: truce key to dialogue on two-state solution - Italy

A cessation of hostilities, the release of hostages and the unhindered entry of humanitarian aid to war-devastated Gaza is key to ending the "cycle of violence" and re-starting dialogue on a two-state solution to the long-running Israel-Palestinian conflict, according to Italy.

It is "essential to achieve an immediate cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip," Italy's president Mattarella wrote in a message Tuesday to Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog on his country's Independence Day (Yom Haatzmaut).

"This is also to allow full humanitarian access to the civilian population, which has been worn down for months and needs the international community's support,” the message continued.

“We hope that the cycle of violence can be broken as soon as possible, that tensions will ease - also at the regional level - and that a path will be opened to dialogue leading to a two-state solution that is just, necessary, sustainable, and in accordance with international law."

An Israeli and a Palestinian state living side by side in peaceful co-existence and mutual recognition "is a solution that is in everybody's interests and which we must strive for," said the message.

The message renewed Mattarella's "strong condemnation" and condolences to Israel for Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' "heinous" 7 October cross-border attack in which around 1,200 people died and over 200 were abducted to (with over 100 still believed to be in captivity).

"All Italians still cherish hope that the hostages still in the hands of Hamas terrorists will be freed to returned to their loved ones as soon as possible," Mattarella wrote.