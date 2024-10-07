Israel, 'presumed hostage dead at Nova festival, body still in Gaza'

The municipality of Petah Tikva, in central Israel, has announced that Idan Shtivi, 28, who was believed to be held hostage by Hamas, was murdered on October 7 at the Nova music festival in Reim and his body is being held in Gaza. Idan Shetewi leaves behind his parents, Eli and Dalit, three brothers and his partner, Stav.

On October 7 - Israeli media report - he arrived early in the morning at the Nova festival to document his friends performing and conducting workshops. Shtivi left by car with two friends, Lior and Yulia, but was stopped by terrorists on the road heading north. He then turned the car around and started driving south, but went off-road.

The last time he was seen was at that location, and the car was later found riddled with bullet holes and blood. The bodies of his friends were found, while Shtivi was believed to have been taken hostage in Gaza. It is believed that 97 of the 251 hostages taken by Hamas on October 7 are still in Gaza, including the bodies of at least 33 people whose deaths have been confirmed by the IDF.