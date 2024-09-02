Israel protesters block roads, general strike begins

Dozens of protesters blocked Ibn Gvirol Street in Tel Aviv, demanding the government reach an agreement to release the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, amid public anger over the government's handling of the war. Protesters also gathered at the Shilat junction, near Modi'in, and blocked a road in the northern city of Rosh Pina, the Times of Israel reported.

Histadrut, one of the country's most powerful unions, has announced a one-day strike, which began at 6 a.m. (local time) this morning. It is unclear how many people will participate. Government and municipal offices are expected to close, as are schools and many private businesses, as well as Ben Gurion International Airport.