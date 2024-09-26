Israel receives $8.7 billion from the US for military operations

Israel has received an $8.7 billion military aid package from the United States to support ongoing military operations and maintain a qualitative military edge in the region. The Israeli Defense Ministry explains in a note that the package includes $3.5 billion for essential wartime purchases and $5.2 billion for air defense systems, including the Iron Dome missile defense system, David's Sling and an advanced laser system.

The Israeli ministry explains in the note that the US contribution comes after negotiations at the Pentagon between Eyal Zamir, Director General of the Ministry of Defense, and US Defense officials, including Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Amanda Dory. "This investment will significantly strengthen systems such as Iron Dome and David's Sling, while supporting the development of an advanced high-power laser defense system, currently in its final stages of development", the note reads.

The agreement, the statement continues, underlines the "strong and lasting strategic partnership between Israel and the United States and the steadfast commitment to Israel's security", particularly in addressing regional security threats from Iran and Iranian-backed terrorist groups.