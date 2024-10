Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has decided to declare UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres persona non grata in the Jewish state, banning him from entering the country. Ynet reports.

"Those who are unable to unequivocally condemn Iran's criminal attack on Israel are not worthy of setting foot on Israeli soil. This is a Secretary-General who hates Israel, who supports terrorists, rapists and murderers. Guterres will be remembered as a stain on the history of the United Nations," Katz said.