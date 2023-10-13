Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 13 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 18:38
Faida tra trapper, Simba La Rue condannato a 4 anni

Israele, raid su Libano. Al Jazeera: ucciso giornalista

Sanità: epatite C, al via in Basilicata screening gratuito per il virus Hcv

Enogastronomia, l'offerta artigianale lucana in scena a Milano e Bologna

Israele, manifestazioni vietate e foto ostaggi strappate: tensione nel cuore dell'Europa

Sanità, igienisti Siti: "Prevenzione pilastro chiave per sostenibilità Ssn"

Corteo studenti Roma, tensione alla manifestazione - Video

Manifestazione oggi Roma, tensioni al corteo degli studenti - Video

Conte e accuse antisemitismo: "Se Meghnagi vuole fare politica non parli per comunità ebraica"

Israele ordina evacuazione da Gaza. Onu: "Esodo sarà catastrofe"

Federer e il suo ritorno in campo, ecco cosa ha detto lo svizzero

Corona, tribunale Milano valuta pericolosità sociale: udienza a novembre

Israel willing to help protect Christians in Palestinian territories - Tajani

13 ottobre 2023 | 17.35
Redazione Adnkronos
Israel willing to help protect Christians in Palestinian territories - Tajani

Israel is willing to help safeguard Christians and to prevent attacks on churches amid its escalating conflict with Palestinian militant group Hamas, according to Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

During a visit to Israel on Friday, Tajani asked Israel's authorities for "humanitarian corridors, also for Christians" in the Holy Land, he told the Latin Patriarch of Jersusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa.

"Christians must also be kept safe from any military action," Tajani underlined to Pizzaballa.

Israeli authorities "are willing" to take steps to protect Christians, he said.

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza