Israel willing to help protect Christians in Palestinian territories - Tajani

Israel is willing to help safeguard Christians and to prevent attacks on churches amid its escalating conflict with Palestinian militant group Hamas, according to Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

During a visit to Israel on Friday, Tajani asked Israel's authorities for "humanitarian corridors, also for Christians" in the Holy Land, he told the Latin Patriarch of Jersusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa.

"Christians must also be kept safe from any military action," Tajani underlined to Pizzaballa.

Israeli authorities "are willing" to take steps to protect Christians, he said.