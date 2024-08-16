Israeli forces order new evacuation from areas of Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah

New evacuation orders are arriving from the Israeli forces (IDF) for the Palestinians in the north of Khan Yunis and east of Deir al-Balah. Furthermore, the 'boundaries' of the so-called 'humanitarian zone' have been reduced. This was reported by the Times of Israel, specifying that several neighborhoods in the north of Khan Yunis will no longer be considered a 'humanitarian zone' since the IDF is planning further operations against Hamas.

"Due to the exploitation of the humanitarian zone for acts of terrorism, and the continuous launching of rockets towards the State of Israel from blocks" in the neighborhoods in the north of Khan Younis, "remaining in these areas has become dangerous," the IDF stated, specifying that they are reviewing the area of the 'humanitarian zone' based on "precise intelligence information indicating that Hamas has placed terror infrastructure in the area that had been designated as a 'humanitarian zone'".

The IDF again reported "operations with force against the terrorist organizations" and asked "the population remaining in the northern neighborhoods of Khan Yunis and east of Deir al-Balah to temporarily relocate to the adapted humanitarian zone".