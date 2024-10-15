Israeli human rights group to brief Italian MPS on occupied Palestinian territories

Representatives from the Israeli Information Centre for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories will on Wednesday take questions from the lower house of parliament's foreign affairs committee's permanent human rights panel, the parliament said in a statement.

The hearing is taking place at 3.15 pm as part of a fact-finding survey on Italy's international commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights and the fight against discrimination, said the statement.

The session will be live-streamed on the parliament's website.