Martedì 15 Ottobre 2024
Israeli human rights group to brief Italian MPS on occupied Palestinian territories

15 ottobre 2024 | 16.52
Redazione Adnkronos
Representatives from the Israeli Information Centre for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories will on Wednesday take questions from the lower house of parliament's foreign affairs committee's permanent human rights panel, the parliament said in a statement.

The hearing is taking place at 3.15 pm as part of a fact-finding survey on Italy's international commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights and the fight against discrimination, said the statement.

The session will be live-streamed on the parliament's website.

Israel Israeli Information Centre for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories parliament hearing
