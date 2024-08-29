Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
Israeli offensive in the West Bank, 17 Palestinians killed

29 agosto 2024 | 15.11
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

The number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank since the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched a large-scale offensive yesterday has risen to at least 17. This was reported by Wafa, the Palestinian agency, according to which eight people were killed in Jenin, four in Tubas and five in Tulkarem.

Wafa specifies that the victims also include four men who were killed in the Tulkarem refugee camp and a 62-year-old man who was shot by a sniper while he was in his house in the Nur Shams refugee camp.

