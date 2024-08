The Ayalon Police Commander, Haim Bublil, told Kan radio that he was "99%" certain that it was an attempted terrorist attack. "It is possible that the terrorist planned to go to a synagogue in the area or to a shopping centre - he said - We do not yet know why the explosion occurred at that time".

The man who was killed was carrying a backpack containing the bomb, which exploded as he was walking along Lehi Road in south Tel Aviv.