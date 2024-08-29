Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
Israeli raid in Tulkarem, '5 armed Palestinians killed in a mosque'

29 agosto 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
Israeli forces continue their operations in the West Bank, where overnight they killed at least five armed Palestinians, including "a local terrorist leader", who were hiding in a mosque in Tulkarem. The IDF, police and Shin Bet said in a joint statement, according to Israeli media reports.

In the firefight, an Israeli soldier was slightly injured. Among the Palestinian victims, however, is Muhammad Jaber, known by the nom de guerre Abu Shuja'a, considered by Palestinian media to be the commander of Islamic Jihad in the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem. The IDF yesterday launched a large-scale operation in Tulkarem, Jenin and the Far'a refugee camp near Tubas.

