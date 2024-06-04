ITA Airways starts direct Rome-Riyadh flights

State-owned ITA Airways - the successor to Alitalia - has begun direct flights from Rome the Saudi capital, Riyadh, the embassy wrote on Tuesday.

"Rome - Riyadh are now connected through direct #flights by @ITAAirways," the embassy wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Big celebrations for the first landing @KKIASA (King Khalid International Airport," the tweet continued.

"New tourist flows are expected to rely on this service to explore fascinating #SaudiArabia and beautiful #Italy," the tweet added.

The Rome-Riyad direct flights come as Italy and Saudi Arabia move to bolster bilateral relations and deepen economic cooperation in a raft of areas from energy to trade and investment, education, transport and communications.

Last week, foreign minister Antonio Tajani announced a new bilateral business forum to allow Italian and Saudi companies to forge closer ties and joint ventures after talks in Rome with Saudi finance minister Faisal Alibrahim.