Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 04 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 12:23
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

ITA Airways starts direct Rome-Riyadh flights

ITA Airways starts direct Rome-Riyadh flights
04 giugno 2024 | 11.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

State-owned ITA Airways - the successor to Alitalia - has begun direct flights from Rome the Saudi capital, Riyadh, the embassy wrote on Tuesday.

"Rome - Riyadh are now connected through direct #flights by @ITAAirways," the embassy wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Big celebrations for the first landing @KKIASA (King Khalid International Airport," the tweet continued.

"New tourist flows are expected to rely on this service to explore fascinating #SaudiArabia and beautiful #Italy," the tweet added.

The Rome-Riyad direct flights come as Italy and Saudi Arabia move to bolster bilateral relations and deepen economic cooperation in a raft of areas from energy to trade and investment, education, transport and communications.

Last week, foreign minister Antonio Tajani announced a new bilateral business forum to allow Italian and Saudi companies to forge closer ties and joint ventures after talks in Rome with Saudi finance minister Faisal Alibrahim.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ITA Airways Rome Riyadh direct flights Italy embassy Saudi Arabia
Vedi anche
News to go
Ecobonus per le auto elettriche, esauriti fondi degli incentivi
News to go
Roma, operazione antidroga: tra arrestati anche ex Banda Magliana
News to go
Liste d'attesa, esami e visite nel weekend: bozza decreto
News to go
Incentivi auto, riparte Ecobonus 2024: cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Salvini: "Nessuna polemica con il presidente Mattarella"
News to go
Caro spiagge, aumenti dai lettini ai pedalò
News to go
Grano duro, mai così poco in 10 anni: in Italia produzione sotto 3,5 milioni di tonnellate
News to go
Dispersione scolastica, i dati dell'Italia
News to go
Auto elettriche cinesi, Ue verso conclusione indagine
News to go
Riforma Giustizia, Nordio: "Saranno più brevi i tempi dei processi"
News to go
Piano Israele per Gaza, Biden preme su Hamas
News to go
Pensioni dipendenti pubblici, spesa supera i 90 miliardi di euro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza