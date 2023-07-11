Italgas launches strategic US technological outpost

Italgas has strengthened its presence in the United States by opening a technological outpost at INNOVIT, the Italian Innovation and Culture Hub in San Francisco, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Congratulations to Italgas, the first Italian company to activate its own desk at INNOVIT," said US ambassador Mariangela Zappia, cited by the statement.

"We are delighted that a leading industrial group focused on energy transition has chosen the hub of the Italian System as an outpost to seize new opportunities in the Silicon Valley ecosystem," Zappia added.

INNOVIT, a foreign ministry initiative, is ready to welcome Italian groups that want to follow Italgas's example, offering them high-quality services and ensuring them access to a unique network, Zappia said.

Itagas CEO Paolo Gallo also welcomed the technological outpost's launch in the strategic location of San Francisco.

"Our objective is to fully leverage the advantages of being in close proximity to the global epicenter of innovation and business opportunities," Gallo said.

Italgas wants to become a key reference point for startups interested in creating 'targeted solutions' for the sector, Gallo underlined.

The Italgas INNOVIT outpost is "a strategic event" for all Italian companies operating in the Bay Area and "a powerful stimulus for the presence and activity of the most innovative Italian ecosystems in Silicon Valley," said Italy's consul general in San Francisco, Sergio Strozzi.

Strozzi and the director of INNOVIT's Innovation Center, Alberto Acito, attended the Itagas's official launch of the technological outpost in San Francisco.

The new technological outpost builds on the success of the Innovation Antenna inaugurated in 2022 at the 'Mind the Bridge Innovation Centre' also located in San Francisco, the statement noted.