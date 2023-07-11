Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 13 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:10
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:06 Wimbledon 2023, Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic: quote e pronostici

13:00 Mostra Venezia, in giuria anche Campion e Mainetti

12:52 La Casa dei Fantasmi, arriva nelle sale il film della Disney

12:31 Napoli, incendio in stabilimento a Sant'Antonio Abate- Video

12:10 Migranti, Ocean Viking in stato di fermo al porto di Civitavecchia

12:09 Al-Nassr, mercato bloccato: la richiesta Fifa al club di Ronaldo

11:59 Migranti, denuncia Ong a Commissione Ue: "Legge italiana ostacola i soccorsi"

11:58 Ascolti tv, testa a testa tra 'Chi l'ha visto?' e il film di Rai1

11:50 Orsa Jj4 e Mj5, tra domani e lunedì la sentenza sull'abbattimento

11:16 Inter, svelata la maglia Home della stagione 2023-24 - Video

10:47 Covid, Corte Ue respinge ricorso contro obbligo vaccinale sanitari

10:46 Mutui, Visco: "Pausa aumento tassi entro l'anno"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italgas launches strategic US technological outpost

11 luglio 2023 | 12.52
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text
- FOTOGRAMMA

Italgas has strengthened its presence in the United States by opening a technological outpost at INNOVIT, the Italian Innovation and Culture Hub in San Francisco, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Congratulations to Italgas, the first Italian company to activate its own desk at INNOVIT," said US ambassador Mariangela Zappia, cited by the statement.

"We are delighted that a leading industrial group focused on energy transition has chosen the hub of the Italian System as an outpost to seize new opportunities in the Silicon Valley ecosystem," Zappia added.

INNOVIT, a foreign ministry initiative, is ready to welcome Italian groups that want to follow Italgas's example, offering them high-quality services and ensuring them access to a unique network, Zappia said.

Itagas CEO Paolo Gallo also welcomed the technological outpost's launch in the strategic location of San Francisco.

"Our objective is to fully leverage the advantages of being in close proximity to the global epicenter of innovation and business opportunities," Gallo said.

Italgas wants to become a key reference point for startups interested in creating 'targeted solutions' for the sector, Gallo underlined.

The Italgas INNOVIT outpost is "a strategic event" for all Italian companies operating in the Bay Area and "a powerful stimulus for the presence and activity of the most innovative Italian ecosystems in Silicon Valley," said Italy's consul general in San Francisco, Sergio Strozzi.

Strozzi and the director of INNOVIT's Innovation Center, Alberto Acito, attended the Itagas's official launch of the technological outpost in San Francisco.

The new technological outpost builds on the success of the Innovation Antenna inaugurated in 2022 at the 'Mind the Bridge Innovation Centre' also located in San Francisco, the statement noted.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italgas US Innovit Hub San Francisco
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime notizie di oggi
News to go
Sciopero treni, disagi per stop personale Trenitalia e Italo
News to go
Diritti tv Serie A, Anitrust sanziona Tim e Dazn
News to go
Invalsi 2023, alle superiori uno studente su due non comprende cosa legge
News to go
Superbonus, Conte: "Lo Stato non può volgere la testa dall’altra parte"
News to go
Ucraina, Stoltenberg a Zelensky: "Oggi incontro tra pari, presto come alleati"
News to go
Bonus casa e 110%: bloccati 7 miliardi nei cassetti fiscali
News to go
Stop alla pirateria online, ok a legge che oscura i siti entro mezz'ora
News to go
Mare meta regina delle vacanze ma i prezzi salgono del 12,6%
News to go
Nuovi Euro, sondaggio per scegliere tema future banconote
News to go
Ucraina, Russia intensifica attacchi: ultime news
News to go
Mafia, estorsioni e tentato omicidio: maxioperazione tra Palermo e Belluno
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza