Italian aid entering Gaza - Tajani

Sixteen tonnes of humanitarian aid for besieged Gazans sent by Italy was due to enter the Palestinian enclave on Tuesday and a hospital ship is currently in the Mediterranean waiting for permission to sail to Gaza, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

"I understand that the humanitarian aid sent by Italy in recent days is entering the Gaza Strip right now via the Rafah crossing," Tajani said.

Italy's humanitarian aid department arranged the airlift of 16 tonnes of emergency supplies for Gaza aboard two military C-130 planes which landed in neighbouring Egypt, Tajani said.

"Through our embassy, we are tracking the transit of the aid to Gaza," he said.

All humanitarian aid must reach needy civilians only and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas "must not benefit from it in any way, not even indirectly", Tajani underlined.

Italy's Vulcano hospital ship is currently off Cyprus and awaits authorisation by "the warring parties" to sail to Gaza's coast, Tajani noted.

"The idea is to airlift injured people to the ship via helicopter or by sea..without jeopardising our soldiers' safety," said Tajani.