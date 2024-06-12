Italian archaeological mission exhibition on show in northern Iraq

A photographic exhibition dedicated to Italian archaeological missions has opened in Sulaymaniya, northern Iraq after its success in Erbil, capital of the surrounding Kurdistan region, the Consulate said in a statement.

"Italian archaeological missions represent the best example of cultural and scientific collaboration with the Kurdish Region and with the entire Iraq," said Consul Michele Camerota.

Camerota made the remarks as he opened the exhibition with the region's governor Havel Abubaker and Sulaymaniya's museum director Hashim Abdullah, the statement said.

Italy has a "record" number of archaeological missions in Iraq including in all of Kurdistan's provinces, which is "a source of pride", Camerota told a crowd of members of the public and press.

"To date, there are over 20 missions in Iraq, of which 11 in Kurdistan alone, which has fully entered the new frontiers of scholarly research," Camerota said.

"This initiative represents a tribute to the inestimable archaeological heritage of the Region and to the passionate commitment of Italian archaeologists in its preservation and enhancement," he underlined.

“The Italian contribution involves 'the Italian system' in its various components. Under the impetus of the foreign ministry's directorate general for public diplomacy, it also counts on funding provided by the Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS)," Camerota concluded.

Abubaker also hailed the activities of Italian archaeologists in the region.

Italy's archaeological missions "contribute to strengthening the solid bonds of friendship with Iraqi Kurdistan and with the population involved in various ways, also to affirm the value of culture as a driver of tourism and for the creation of job opportunities," Abubaker stated.

"The Italian archaeological presence in Kurdistan dates back over two decades with the projects launched by Rome's La Sapienza University," the statement cited Abdullah as saying.

Italian overseas development funds helped expand Sulaymaniya's museum "enriched with the discoveries made by Italian archaeologists at the Paikuli site," Abdullah added.

Sulaymaniya, Iraqi Kurdistan's second city, is considered by many to be the cultural capital of the region and is renowned for its vibrant atmosphere, the statement noted.

Abdullah paid tribute to the various Italian archaeological missions operating in Kurdistan, including in the Rania plain and, more recently, in Kalar and Sarqala, according to the statement.

The exhibition is open to the public until 12 July and contains 31 photographic panels with captions in Italian, Kurdish and English, a catalogue and a website.