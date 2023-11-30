Italian doctors head to United Arab Emirates to treat Gazan children

A government jet is flying a team of doctors from the Italy's Gaslini and Bambino Gesu paediatric hospitals to Dubai on Thursday, where they will help treat "many" Gazan patients who arrived in the UAE in recent days, premier Giorgia Meloni said in a statement.

Meloni, foreign minister Antonio Tajani, defence minister Giudo Crosetto and health minister Orazio Schillaci have been monitoring aid to war-battered Gaza's civilian population since the start of the conflict with Israel last month, said the statement.

"From day one, Italy has been active in sending humanitarian aid to the civilian population of Gaza," the statement said.

In coordination with Italy's main partners in the region and in agreement with Israel, essential supplies for Gazans have been airlifted from the United Nations logistics base in Brindisi to Egypt abord two military planes, according to the statement.

The Italian navy's Vulcano hospital ship is expected to dock on Sunday in the port of Al-Arish in Egypt, where children who have been injured in Israel's war in Gaza will receive treatment, the statement noted.

Pediatricians from Qatar and other countries, as well as organisations such as the Francesca Rava Foundation are set to treat children from Gaza aboard the Vulcan, added the statement, which praised Egypt for its key role in relief efforts.

"Collaboration with Egypt was crucial to the success of humanitarian operations," the statement underlined.

The deployment of a field hospital in Gaza together with the UAE is also being studied, the statement added.