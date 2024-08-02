Cerca nel sito
 
Italian exports top Korea's as percentage of GDP - minister - (Infographic)
02 agosto 2024
Italy exports goods worth 620 billion euros - almost 40% of its gross domestic product - overtaking Korea, foreign minister Antonio Tajani told a G7 trade ministers meeting in Calabria on Wednesday.

""Italy has gained a position in the export of goods that overtakes Korea," Tajani told a closing press conference at Villa San Giovanni

Although Italy accounts for only 2.2% of world GDP, in at least five macro categories it boasts market penetrations above 5% with peaks of 10%, Tajani stated.

"This is in a context of exports worth 620 billion euros which represent almost 40% of our GDP," Tajani stated.

