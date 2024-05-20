Italian G7 presidency banking on youth - Tajani

Young people's ideas are crucial to tackling the major global challenges, foreign minister Antonio Tajani will tell a summit opening in Rome on Monday being attended by some 130 delegates aged 20-35 who will hammer out proposals for Italy's G7 presidency

"Dialogue with young people and listening carefully to their points of view are of fundamental importance in addressing the main challenges we have before us," a statement cited Tajani as saying ahead of the Youth 7 Summit being held at the foreign ministry.

The government is confident that delegates to the forum will forge innovative proposals on four key issues: climate change; the changing labour market; social inclusion; equal opportunities and artificial intelligence's impact on the world, the statement said.

Other speakers at forum's opening ceremony are sports and youth minister Andrea Abodi, UN Food and Agriculture Organisation director-general, Qu Dongyu, EY (Ernst & Young Global Limited) Italy CEO, Massimo Antonelli, and Young Ambassadors Society (YAS) non-profit organisation and Y7 chair, Alberta Pelino.

The Y7 summit, taking place though Friday, has been organised around a series of negotiating sessions during which delegates will prepare a statement containing their proposals for delivery to G7 leaders.

Y7 Italy 2024 is a YAS initiative which is receiving support from the prime minister's office, according to the statement.

YAS and its counterpart associations from G7 countries and the European Union have selected the forum's delegates, the statement noted.