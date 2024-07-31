Italian government 'with Venezuelan people'

Italy's government supports Venezuela's people, its path towards democracy and opposition to "violence, all abuse of power and blackmail", foreign minister Antonio Tajani told lawmakers on Wednesday.

“I want to tell the Venezuelan people that the Italian government and Italy are with you, today more than ever," Tajani said during parliamentary question time.

"We support your path toward democracy and against all violence, all abuse of power and all blackmail," Tajani said.

Tajani's comments came after Venezuela's socialist president Nicolas Maduro was re-elected in Sunday's disputed election after 11 years in power, triggering street protests across the country.

Protests began on Monday after the South American country's electoral authority declared that Maduro had won a third term with 51% of votes. The opposition is claiming an overwhelming victory based on exit polls and the vote tallies it has been able to access.

The government has denounced the protests as an attempted coup.

On Tuesday, Maduro and his top legislative ally accused barred opposition leader Marina Corina Machado and opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez of fomenting violence after the polls.

Many countries have called on Venezuela to make the vote tally public but the electoral authority has failed to publish disaggregated results, drawing criticism from international observers.

“We are in contact with many capitals and support the efforts of those countries in the region that are working to restore the democratic visibility of Venezuelan institutions, Tajani added.

The protection of Italian citizens in Venezuela from any possible violence is also a high priority, Tajani said.

"There is one of the largest Italian communities abroad in Venezuela. We will continue to follow the situation, also because of the risk of destabilisation at the regional level," Tajani concluded.

Another Maduro presidency could spur further mass migration from what was once the continent's wealthiest country. Maduro has presided over an economic collapse and an exodus of around 7.7 million Venezuelans over the past decade, while US and EU sanctions have crippled an already struggling oil industry.