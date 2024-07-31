Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 31 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 20:28
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italian government 'with Venezuelan people'

Italian government 'with Venezuelan people'
31 luglio 2024 | 19.47
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Italy's government supports Venezuela's people, its path towards democracy and opposition to "violence, all abuse of power and blackmail", foreign minister Antonio Tajani told lawmakers on Wednesday.

“I want to tell the Venezuelan people that the Italian government and Italy are with you, today more than ever," Tajani said during parliamentary question time.

"We support your path toward democracy and against all violence, all abuse of power and all blackmail," Tajani said.

Tajani's comments came after Venezuela's socialist president Nicolas Maduro was re-elected in Sunday's disputed election after 11 years in power, triggering street protests across the country.

Protests began on Monday after the South American country's electoral authority declared that Maduro had won a third term with 51% of votes. The opposition is claiming an overwhelming victory based on exit polls and the vote tallies it has been able to access.

The government has denounced the protests as an attempted coup.

On Tuesday, Maduro and his top legislative ally accused barred opposition leader Marina Corina Machado and opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez of fomenting violence after the polls. 

Many countries have called on Venezuela to make the vote tally public but the electoral authority has failed to publish disaggregated results, drawing criticism from international observers.

“We are in contact with many capitals and support the efforts of those countries in the region that are working to restore the democratic visibility of Venezuelan institutions, Tajani added.

The protection of Italian citizens in Venezuela from any possible violence is also a high priority, Tajani said.

"There is one of the largest Italian communities abroad in Venezuela. We will continue to follow the situation, also because of the risk of destabilisation at the regional level," Tajani concluded.

Another Maduro presidency could spur further mass migration from what was once the continent's wealthiest country. Maduro has presided over an economic collapse and an exodus of around 7.7 million Venezuelans over the past decade, while US and EU sanctions have crippled an already struggling oil industry.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Maduro election Venezuelans
Vedi anche
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil
News to go
Toti, procura di Genova chiede giudizio immediato
News to go
Ucraina, da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari per sicurezza e difesa
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza