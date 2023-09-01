Italian jazz stars centre-stage at Detroit Festival

Milan-based group 'Hurricane Trio' at set to perform with globally renowned Detroit saxophonist Chris Collins at the 2023 Detroit Jazz Festival on Sunday, presented by The Italian Cultural Institute of Chicago.

'Hurricane Trio' – Roberto Mattei on bass, Lorenzo Blardone on piano and Massimiliano Salina on drums – "acts as a centre of gravity, bringing together artists and traditions from both cultures," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Known individually for their extraordinary creative and technical skills, the "powerful" ensemble "collectively produces refined, dynamic, communicative, unified and modern jazz performances", according to the statement.

"The band presents original compositions and sophisticated improvisations, born out of cross-cultural inspiration and the study of each other’s jazz traditions. Built on engaging sounds and complex metrics, with a powerful inventive lyricism and new harmonic dimensions, their music captures the emotion, artistry, intellect and legacy that defines the great art of jazz while displaying the wonders that come from true cultural collaboration," said the statement.

The Detroit Jazz Festival - the biggest free jazz festival in the world - has been celebrating the rich history of Detroit and jazz music for over 40 years, presenting concerts throughout the year with world-class talent.