Italian lawmakers to quiz Tabaku

The lower house of parliament's foreign and European affairs committees will on Tuesday question the chairman of the Albanian parliament's European integration committee, Jorida Tabak, by videolink, the parliament said in a statement.

The hearing is slated for 1.30 pm local time and will be live-streamed on the parliament's website, according to the statement.

Italy backs the entry to the EU of Albania and other Western Balkan candidate countries. Albania is "a strategic partner in the Balkans" and should join the 27-member bloc "before 2030", Italy's foreign minister, Antonio Tajani said last week.