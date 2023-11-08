Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 08 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato:
Italian presidency will seek to reinforce G7

08 novembre 2023 | 15.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani
Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani

During its G7 presidency, Italy's government intends to bolster the group's power to influence democracy, growth and peace worldwide, foreign ministry Antonio Tajani stated on Wednesday in Tokyo

"Japan handed over the Presidency to us today, Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"The government wants to strengthen G7 in 2024 as an instrument of democracies for growth and peace in the world," read the tweet.

The conflict-hit Middle East and Ukraine as well as Africa, Latin America and Artificial Intelligence will be key challenges of Italy's G7 presidency, the tweet underlined.

"Let's keep working together to ensure Israel's security and resolve the humanitarian crisis in Gaza," Tajani wrote earlier on X after talks at the G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Tokyo Wednesday with US secretary of state Antony Blinken.

"Full agreement on the prospect of de-escalation with a view to a political solution: two peoples, two states," the tweet underlined.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Italy presidency G7 Tajani
