Giovedì 01 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 11:00
Italian trade mission to Uganda in the pipeline

01 febbraio 2024 | 10.40
Redazione Adnkronos
Italian trade mission to Uganda in the pipeline

Italy will organise a trade mission to Uganda centred on coffee and raw materials, foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted after talks with the African country's premier Robinah Nabbanja at the foreign ministry late on Wednesday .

"The government's foreign policy priority is to strengthen partnership with Africa, creating opportunities for growth and development," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"We will organise a trade mission to Uganda with focus on coffee and raw materials," the tweet stated.

