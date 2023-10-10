Italians arrive home from Israel after Hamas attacks

Some 200 Italians were due to arrive at Pratica di Mare airport near Rome on Tuesday from Israel aboard two military flights after the surprise attack launched from Gaza by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas at the weekend, which reportedly killed 900 people including dozens of foreigners.

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani announced the arrivals on X, tweeting that the flights were coordinated by the foreign and defence ministries with Italy's embassy in Tel Aviv and its Consulate in Jerusalem.

"We have also organised flights with a commercial airline and one such flight is set to land in Verona this afternoon," Tajani told state broadcaster Rai 3's Restart programme.

In addition to Italian visitors to the country, there are over 18,000 Italian residents in Israel, Tajani noted.

"At the moment, apart from two people with dual Italian-Israeli citizenship who are missing, we have not received any bad news so far," Tajani said.