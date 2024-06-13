Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 13 Giugno 2024
Italy: Africa, frozen Russian assets, Ukraine, Mideast on agenda at G7 summit

G7 leaders at the 13-15 June summit in Borgo Egnazia, Puglia
13 giugno 2024 | 11.57
Redazione Adnkronos
Africa, Russia's frozen assets, climate change, Ukraine, the Middle East, migration and Artificial Intelligence are on the agenda at the G7 summit that kicks of in southern Italy on Thursday, the government said in a statement.

Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni is chairing the summit taking place in Borgo Egnazia, in the southern Puglia region through Saturday, the statement said.

The summit is being attended by leaders of the world's richest nations, the European Union Council and Commission presidents, the heads of the African Development Bank, World Bank, International Monetary Fund, OECD, United Nations, Holy See, India and leaders of nine other key countries, the statement continued.

The summit programme includes six working sessions: Africa, Climate Change and Development, Middle East, Ukraine, Migration, Indo-Pacific and Economic Security, according to the statement.

Pope Francis is due to attend a session on Artificial Intelligence and the programme also features sessions on energy, Africa and the Mediterranean, according to the statement.

It is the first time in history that a pontiff is taking part in a G7 session.

The leaders of Algeria, Argentina, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, India, Kenya, Mauritania, Tunisia and Turkey are set to attend this year's summit organised by Italy's 2024 G7 presidency.

Italy Africa Russia Ukraine
