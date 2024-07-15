Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 15 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italy-Africa: Growth, welfare and job creation

Italy-Africa: Growth, welfare and job creation
15 luglio 2024 | 13.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Italy's government has put Africa at the centre of its policies including under its Group of Seven Presidency this year and wants the continent to "become a priority" for the entire G7, foreign minister Antonio Tajani told a space conference on Monday.

"Africa is a priority that we have put at the centre of our political action including in the G7, where we hold the 2024 presidency, Tajani said in opening remarks to the Italy-Africa space conference in Rome.

The foreign minister is hosting the two-day conference which is taking place through Tuesday.

"Today's conference symbolises a new relationship that Italy wants to build with the African continent. That involves cooperation based on major teamwork that looks to the future, centred on priority partnerships and joint ventures that are highly favourable to our enterprises," Tajani went on.

"A vision that puts people at the centre, that aims at growth and prosperity and job creation, Tajani added.

Italy is pushing hard to ensure all international institutions pay greater attention to and strengthen relations with Africa, Tajani underlined.

"'We want to bolster dialogue,' Tajani continued.

"International exchanges mean peace, community, growth. We want the Mediterranean Sea to be a trade zone and not a graveyard where too many migrants die on their way to the European continent," he said.

Italy is also working with the United States in the "crucial" space sector, where it wants "ever-broader dialogue", he said.

On 10 October, Italy will host the first Italy-US space dialogue, Tajani noted.

"We are a global leader in space, our country can count on an integrated supply chain of skills in the sector: skills and professionalism that link scientific research, technological progress, and the development and production capacity of national industry," Tajani went on.

Conference speakers include Italy's industry minister Adolfo Urso, culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano, undersecretary of state at the prime minister's office, Alfredo Mantovano, Congo's higher eduction, scientific research and technological innovation minister Delphine Edith Emmanuel Adouki, Ghana's environment, science, technology and innovation minister Ophelia Mensah, Mozambique's science, technology and higher education minister Daniel Daniel Nivagara, and Somalia's planning, investment and economic development minister Mohamed Adam Moalim, according to a foreign ministry statement.

The two-day event seeks to launch bilateral and multilateral dialogue with Africa's countries with space capabilities. It aims to pinpoint new cooperation areas and to spotlight the importance of space diplomacy as a part of growth diplomacy to foster research and innovation, benefiting Italy and emerging economies, said the statement.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Italy Africa space conference Rome Africa G7 priority
Vedi anche
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro
News to go
Compiti estivi, 4 genitori su 10 si dicono contrari
News to go
Elettricità, Arera: oltre 76,5% famiglie nel mercato libero
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza