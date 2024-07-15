Italy-Africa: Growth, welfare and job creation

Italy's government has put Africa at the centre of its policies including under its Group of Seven Presidency this year and wants the continent to "become a priority" for the entire G7, foreign minister Antonio Tajani told a space conference on Monday.

"Africa is a priority that we have put at the centre of our political action including in the G7, where we hold the 2024 presidency, Tajani said in opening remarks to the Italy-Africa space conference in Rome.

The foreign minister is hosting the two-day conference which is taking place through Tuesday.

"Today's conference symbolises a new relationship that Italy wants to build with the African continent. That involves cooperation based on major teamwork that looks to the future, centred on priority partnerships and joint ventures that are highly favourable to our enterprises," Tajani went on.

"A vision that puts people at the centre, that aims at growth and prosperity and job creation, Tajani added.

Italy is pushing hard to ensure all international institutions pay greater attention to and strengthen relations with Africa, Tajani underlined.

"'We want to bolster dialogue,' Tajani continued.

"International exchanges mean peace, community, growth. We want the Mediterranean Sea to be a trade zone and not a graveyard where too many migrants die on their way to the European continent," he said.

Italy is also working with the United States in the "crucial" space sector, where it wants "ever-broader dialogue", he said.

On 10 October, Italy will host the first Italy-US space dialogue, Tajani noted.

"We are a global leader in space, our country can count on an integrated supply chain of skills in the sector: skills and professionalism that link scientific research, technological progress, and the development and production capacity of national industry," Tajani went on.

Conference speakers include Italy's industry minister Adolfo Urso, culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano, undersecretary of state at the prime minister's office, Alfredo Mantovano, Congo's higher eduction, scientific research and technological innovation minister Delphine Edith Emmanuel Adouki, Ghana's environment, science, technology and innovation minister Ophelia Mensah, Mozambique's science, technology and higher education minister Daniel Daniel Nivagara, and Somalia's planning, investment and economic development minister Mohamed Adam Moalim, according to a foreign ministry statement.

The two-day event seeks to launch bilateral and multilateral dialogue with Africa's countries with space capabilities. It aims to pinpoint new cooperation areas and to spotlight the importance of space diplomacy as a part of growth diplomacy to foster research and innovation, benefiting Italy and emerging economies, said the statement.