Italy-Africa summit marks 'new chapter' in relations

An summit being held at the Senate - the first major event of Italy's G7 presidency - "a new chapter" in its relations with Africa and offers "a bridge to grow together", premier Giorgia Meloni said in her opening address to the two-day conference on Monday.

"A new chapter in our relations begins, let's think about "collaboration as equals, far removed from predation or from charity," Meloni said.

Meloni was addressing two dozen African leaders, the heads of European and African institutions and top officials from the United Nations, financial and monetary institutions

"The conference's title 'Italy-Africa, a bridge to grow together' refers to a bridge that we Italians can build without starting from scratch, a bridge that Enrico Mattei was able to imagine," Meloni said.

Meloni referred to the founder of Italy's state-controlled gas and oil giant Eni after whom the government's plan is named.

"Today is the first appointment of the Italian presidency of the G7 and the fruit of a precise foreign policy, which has reseverved a place of honour for Africa in the government's agenda," Meloni argued.

"We want to demonstrate that we are aware that the destiny of Europe and Africa is interconnected, she said.

The Mattei plan aimed at stabilising Africa and curbing migration by propelling its economic growth through equitable partnerships, especially in the energy sector, "can count on 5.5 billion euros between credits, donations and guarantees," Meloni said.

"Around 3 billion will come from the Italian climate fund and around 2.5 billion from development cooperation resources," Meloni continued.

"Of course, this is not enough, which is why we want to involve financial and international institutions, multilateral development banks, the European Union and other donor states that have already declared their willingness to support shared projects," Meloni underlined.

The government hopes the plan will stem the migrant influx, make front line state Italy a hub of diversified sources of energy and forge a new relationship between Europe and Africa.

Pilot projects under the plan include a professional training centre for renewable energy in Morocco, education projects in Tunisia, healthcare focussed projects in Cote d'Ivoire and others in Algeria, Mozambique, Egypt, the Republic of Congo, Ethiopia and Kenya, she said.