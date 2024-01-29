Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 29 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 15:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italy-Africa summit marks 'new chapter' in relations

29 gennaio 2024 | 13.48
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Italy-Africa summit marks 'new chapter' in relations

An summit being held at the Senate - the first major event of Italy's G7 presidency - "a new chapter" in its relations with Africa and offers "a bridge to grow together", premier Giorgia Meloni said in her opening address to the two-day conference on Monday.

"A new chapter in our relations begins, let's think about "collaboration as equals, far removed from predation or from charity," Meloni said.

Meloni was addressing two dozen African leaders, the heads of European and African institutions and top officials from the United Nations, financial and monetary institutions

"The conference's title 'Italy-Africa, a bridge to grow together' refers to a bridge that we Italians can build without starting from scratch, a bridge that Enrico Mattei was able to imagine," Meloni said.

Meloni referred to the founder of Italy's state-controlled gas and oil giant Eni after whom the government's plan is named.

"Today is the first appointment of the Italian presidency of the G7 and the fruit of a precise foreign policy, which has reseverved a place of honour for Africa in the government's agenda," Meloni argued.

"We want to demonstrate that we are aware that the destiny of Europe and Africa is interconnected, she said.

The Mattei plan aimed at stabilising Africa and curbing migration by propelling its economic growth through equitable partnerships, especially in the energy sector, "can count on 5.5 billion euros between credits, donations and guarantees," Meloni said.

"Around 3 billion will come from the Italian climate fund and around 2.5 billion from development cooperation resources," Meloni continued.

"Of course, this is not enough, which is why we want to involve financial and international institutions, multilateral development banks, the European Union and other donor states that have already declared their willingness to support shared projects," Meloni underlined.

The government hopes the plan will stem the migrant influx, make front line state Italy a hub of diversified sources of energy and forge a new relationship between Europe and Africa.

Pilot projects under the plan include a professional training centre for renewable energy in Morocco, education projects in Tunisia, healthcare focussed projects in Cote d'Ivoire and others in Algeria, Mozambique, Egypt, the Republic of Congo, Ethiopia and Kenya, she said.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Meloni address Italy Africa summit G7 presidency
Vedi anche
News to go
Soldati Usa uccisi, Iran nega responsabilità ma Biden: "Chiederemo conto a tutti i responsabili"
News to go
Stop anche dall'Austria a finanziamenti agenzia Onu per i rifugiati palestinesi
News to go
Giorni della merla con sole e caldo e a febbraio sarà primavera
News to go
Addio a Sandra Milo, l'attrice 'musa' di Fellini morta a 90 anni
News to go
Pagamenti digitali in Italia: li scelgono nove giovani su dieci
Gaza, Tajani: "Accordo per curare 100 bimbi in Italia"
News to go
Frequentare la scuola allunga la vita: lo studio
News to go
Tumore ai polmoni, speranza da un nuovo farmaco
News to go
Australian Open, trionfa Sinner
News to go
Lavoro, italiani poco ambiziosi: più spazio alla vita privata
News to go
Arabia Saudita dice sì agli alcolici: ma solo per diplomatici
News to go
Uomini vittima di violenza, arriva numero 1523


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza