Lunedì 31 Luglio 2023
10:51
Italy airlifts 18 tonnes of emergency medical supplies, tents to Somalia

31 luglio 2023 | 10.51
Redazione Adnkronos
A flight from Italy has arrived in Somalia with urgent medical supplies and tents for civilians in and around the disputed city of Las Anood, where a conflict broke out in February between the semi-autonomous Somaliland and Puntland regions.

The flight arrived in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, on Saturday, the foreign ministry said in a statement. The cargo of medicines, health kits and tents was transported to Garowe airport in the northern Puntland region bound for areas surrounding the city of Las Anood, said the statement.

The airlift took place on the instructions of Italy's deputy foreign minister, Edmondo Cirielli, the statement noted.

