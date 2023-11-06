Italy, Albania clinch key deal on migration centres

Italy is to build and fund two migration centres in Albania under an "historic" accord signed in Rome on Monday by premier Giorgia Meloni and her Albanian countepart Edi Rama.

The "very important" deal "enriches an historic friendship and the deep cooperation existing between our two nations," Meloni said after talks with Rama at the prime minister's office.

"We started from the idea that mass illegal immigration is a phenomenon that no European Union state can tackle alone that and collaboration between EU states and non-EU states - for now - is crucial," Meloni said.

The two planned migration centres in Albania will initially able to hold up to 3,000 people and should be operational by next Spring, Meloni told reports.

"The jurisdiction of the centres will be Italian. At Shengjin, Italy will take care of migrant landings and identification, primary reception and screening," she said.

"At Gjader, a model expulsion centre will be created," Meloni added.

Albanian police will provide "security and surveillance" at the two migrant centres which Italy will fund and build, Meloni noted.

"The centres will not accommodate minors, pregnant women or vulnerable individuals," Meloni underlined.

"Migrants will be held in the new centres for no longer than the time it takes to process their asylum requests and for their deportation should their claims be unsuccessful," Meloni noted

Up to 36,000 people could pass through the new migrant centres each year once they are fully functional, Meloni underlined.

"Fighting human trafficking and irregular migration, and only welcoming those who truly have the right to international protection are the three objectives of the accord," Meloni said.

Italy is Albania's top commercial partner with bilateral trade making up around one-fifth of Albania's economic output (GDP), Meloni recalled.

"If Italy calls, Albania will be there," said Rama.

Albania is an EU candidate country but "already behaves like a member state," said Meloni.

"Italy has always been one of the biggest supporters of Albania's EU entry and is investing a lot in its relations with the western Balkans," she said.

"For this reason we believe it is more correct to speak of the reunification of Europe rather than its enlargement."