Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 21 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:12 Giulia Cecchettin, la mamma di Giordana: "Anche l'assassino di mia figlia era considerato un bravo ragazzo"

12:03 Femminicidi, scoppia il caso Amadori. Opposizioni: "Valditara gli tolga consulenza"

11:49 Google, doodle di oggi dedicato a pioniere trapianto di cuore Victor Chang

11:47 Video mentre guidano, sorpassi senza freccia e alta velocità: gli italiani al volante

11:47 TV: sondaggio social Samsung, il 40,6% intervistati ha uno schermo in ogni stanza

11:42 "Giulia uccisa in pochi istanti", dalle coltellate alla fuga di Filippo in auto: cosa sappiamo

11:40 A. Benetton, 'Italia avrà ruolo chiave per innovazione sostenibile in Europa'

11:39 Innovazione, Alessandro Benetton lancia 2100 Ventures e punta su venture capital

11:16 Morgan fuori da X Factor: "Comportamenti incompatibili e inappropriati"

10:48 Influenza, dalle verdure alla sciarpa: i 10 consigli per evitare rischi

10:40 Femminicidio nel pesarese, strangola la moglie e tenta il suicidio a Fano

10:11 Giulia Cecchettin, Meloni attacca Gruber: "Io patriarcale? Strumentalizza tragedia per attaccarmi"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy-Albania migrant centre accord 'strategic'

21 novembre 2023 | 11.54
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Photo: Mauro Sioli/Emblema
Photo: Mauro Sioli/Emblema

A deal signed this month to build and fund two centres in Albania to process asylum claims made by rescued boat migrants is key to Italy's strategy to fight illegal immigration and bolster Europe's external borders, foreign minister Antonio Tajani told lawmakers on Tuesday.

"The protocol is a significant piece in the overall strategy to combat irregular migration," Tajani told members of Italy's lower house of parliament.

"A novel approach to managing migration and a tenacious fight against human trafficking are absolute priorities for the government. For this reason, we have put migration back at the centre of the European debate," Tajani said.

The "principal ingredients" of Italy's new approach are halting irregular departures, strengthening Europe's external borders, fighting people smuggling, boosting repatriations, expanding legal migration channels and welcoming those who have the right to international protection, he said.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Italy Albania accord migrant processing centres
Vedi anche
News to go
21 novembre, oggi la Giornata mondiale degli alberi
News to go
Lavoro, 55% italiani vuole settimana corta anche guadagnando meno
News to go
Inquinamento, l'allarme di Oxfam in un dossier
News to go
Infanzia, Mattarella: "I bambini hanno diritto alla pace"
News to go
Povertà in Italia, Coldiretti: "Oltre 3,1 milioni di persone ricevono aiuti alimentari"
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, procuratore Venezia: "Quadro omicidio non ancora completo"
News to go
Biden compie 81 anni, l'età è il suo tallone d'Achille
News to go
Spalletti: "Noi campioni in carica, difendiamo il titolo europeo"
News to go
L'Argentina volta pagina: chi è il nuovo presidente Milei
News to go
Fisco, ampliamento del regime collaborativo: ecco come funziona
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, Filippo Turetta verso l'estradizione
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, Filippo Turetta arrestato in Germania


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza