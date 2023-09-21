Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 21 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 20:09
Italy and Germany working together in Libya flooding relief effort

21 settembre 2023 | 19.45
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy and Germany working together in Libya flooding relief effort

Italy and Germany are teaming up with Libya and other countries to give support after the catastrophic flooding which killed thousands and devastated the eastern city of Derna, the two countries' presidents, Sergio Mattarella and Frank Walter Steinmeier said on Thursday.

"We reaffirm our solidarity with the Libyan people and admire the tireless efforts of the Libyan and international rescue teams on the ground," said the two heads of state during a visit to Sicily.

"Germany and Italy are providing all possible help, in collaboration with many other countries....We hope that this disaster can be a stimulus to action," Mattarella and Steinmeier underlined.

The two presidents urged all politicians "in the wake of this terrible tragedy" to heed calls by Libyan citizens for peace and stability "in order to build a renewed sense of national unity".

Mattarella and Steinmeier praised "the Libyan people's remarkable sense of solidarity" and "the ongoing collaboration between all parties, groups and institutions, without distinction between West, East and South".

