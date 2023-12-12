Italy applauds Mahsa Amini's Sakharov Prize

The 2023 Sakharov Prize awarded to Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old student who died while in police custody for allegedly breaching Iran's strict dress code, is a tribute to women's struggle for "freedom and dignity" in the Islamic republic, Italy said on Tuesday.

The European Parliament's decision to award Amini the top rights prize is "recognition of the Iranian women who fought and are fighting for their freedom and their dignity," foreign minister Antonio Tajani stated.

Amini's prize "is also a message to youth across Europe," Tajanii told the 'Esperienza Europa - David Sassoli' event in Rome organised with the European Parliament to follow the award ceremony in Strasbourg, France live.

Young people must to defend Europe's values ​​of democracy and its identity and the European Union must "send a very clear message" on the right to freedom of thought and expression, Tajani said.

"It is important to fight for what you believe in. Liberty is the greatest value, it is the foundation of our civil coexistence in Europe", he underlined.

Amini's death triggered mass protests in Iran and a deadly crackdown by security forces.

It also generated the 'Woman, Life, Freedom' global movement calling for the end of the mandatory headscarf and theocracy in Iran.

Iran's hardline authorities banned Amini's family from attending the award ceremony for the 50,000-euro Sakharov prize.

Amini's family and supporters say she was killed by Iran's religious police while in custody, but the country's authorities claim a previously undisclosed medical condition caused her death in September last year.