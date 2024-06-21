Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 21 Giugno 2024
Italy, Argentina focus on energy transition opportunities

Italy's northern business capital Milan
21 giugno 2024 | 11.32
Redazione Adnkronos
Italy and Argentina will mull renewable energy transition opportunities as part of a drive to cement economic and trade ties at a gathering in Milan on Tuesday that foreign minister Antonio Tajani will open.

Tajani's Argentinian counterpart Diana Mondino will also make an opening address to the conference, which aims to give "a detailed and up-to-date overview of the local energy scene," said a foreign ministry statement.

Government, institutional and business representatives from Argentina and Italy will attend the conference, which is being organised by the foreign ministry, Italy's trade agency (ICE), the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Argentina and by Promos Italia (which promotes high quality Italian exports).

Promos Italia president Giovanni Da Pozzo, Italian Chamber of Commerce in Argentina president Giorgio Alliata di Montereale, and foreign ministry deputy director for the promotion of Italy's economic growth, Fabrizio Lobasso, will deliver the conference conclusions.

Tuesday's conference, being held at Palazzo Turati in Milan, follows a visit Italy in February by Argentina's president Javier Milei and Mondino, the statement noted.

in Evidenza