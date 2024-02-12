Italy, Argentina look to cement ties during Milei visit

Italy and Argentina want to their bolster already strong ties, president Sergio Mattarella and his Argentinian countpart Javier Milei agreed during informal talks in Rome on Friday, according to sources with knowledge of the meeting.

Relations between the European Union and South American trade bloc Mercosur was a focus of Matarella and Milei's meeting, said the scources.

The meting lasted about half an hour and was attended by an Italian and an Argentinian delegation.

Milei had an an hour-long meeting with premier Giorgia Meloni after his talks with Mattarella and earlier on Monday had an audience with Pope Francis.

The two-day visit to Italy is Milei's first to a European Union country since the rightwing libertarian leader took office in December.