Italy: Art, culture strengthen diplomatic ties

Artistic and cultural events bolster diplomatic relations between countries, Italy's foreign undersecretary Maria Tripodi said in a message to the 'Art for Tomorrow' conference in Venice being held through Friday.

"Art, with its universal language, is a powerful tool for diplomacy, social change and international cooperation," Tripodi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Participating in and supporting events like @artfortomorrow allows Italy to strengthen its diplomatic relations through culture," the tweet added.

'Art for Tomorrow' is taking place at Venice's Palazzo Diedo and is being organised by the London-based Democracy and Culture Foundation think-tank.

The event at is looking at a raft of contemporary issues like how cities and cultural sites can avoid 'overtourism' and how museums and monuments can protect themselves from the climate crisis, according to the Democracy and Culture Foundation's website.