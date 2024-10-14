Italy 'at forefront' of efforts to propel Balkans growth, development

Italy's government and companies are spearheading a drive to boost the growth and development of the Balkans region, whose European Union entry is a priority, foreign minister Antonio Tajani wrote on Monday after a summit in Berlin.

"At the Berlin summit, I underlined how important the European integration of the Western Balkans is for Italy," Tajani wrote on X.

"The government is at the forefront of promoting growth and development in the Balkans, also through an ever-increasing presence of our companies," the tweet continued.

The 'Berlin Process' is an initiative by EU governments to accelerate the European integration of the Balkans, established in 2014 on the initiative of the then German Chancellor, Angela Merkel.