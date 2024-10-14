Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 16:42
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italy 'at forefront' of efforts to propel Balkans growth, development

Italy 'at forefront' of efforts to propel Balkans growth, development
14 ottobre 2024 | 16.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy's government and companies are spearheading a drive to boost the growth and development of the Balkans region, whose European Union entry is a priority, foreign minister Antonio Tajani wrote on Monday after a summit in Berlin.

"At the Berlin summit, I underlined how important the European integration of the Western Balkans is for Italy," Tajani wrote on X.

"The government is at the forefront of promoting growth and development in the Balkans, also through an ever-increasing presence of our companies," the tweet continued.

The 'Berlin Process' is an initiative by EU governments to accelerate the European integration of the Balkans, established in 2014 on the initiative of the then German Chancellor, Angela Merkel.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Balkans European integration Berlin summit Italy
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza