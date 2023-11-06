Italy 'at front line' in upholding international human rights law, preserving cultural assets

Italy is "at the front line" in upholding international human rights law to protect the most vulnerable in conflict zones and safeguard cultural treasures under threat from war, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

"Italy is at the front line of international commitments to protect the most defenceless," Tajani underlined.

Tajani was presenting Italy's first report on its implementation of international humanitarian law, including the protection of vulnerable groups and cultural assets and regulation of the use of weapons and new technologies in theatres of war.

"Our men and women are present in various crisis zones - in the Balkans, in Africa, in the wider Mediterranean and the Middle East. Wherever we are we are appreciated for our humanity, devotion to duty, moral values and capabilities," Tajani stated.

"Human rights law obliges all states to respect the rules of combat and protect civilians from the catastrophic consequences of war. These rules are all the more important in the protection of vulnerable groups such as women and children during armed conflict," he said.

Italy's commitment to peace missions and to the promotion of international human rights law in all of its operations gives the country prominence on the international stage, Tajani argued.

"Members of Italy's security forces are deployed as UN blue helmets and in various Nato missions, also in the safeguarding of cultural heritage in conflict zones," Tajani noted.

"Most recently, secure in the knowledge of our exceptional excellence in these areas, the government launched a project to restore the city of Odessa's cathedral, which symbolises more than 120 places of worship that have been damaged or destroyed in Ukraine since Russia's heinous war of aggression," Tajani said.

The protection and reconstruction of cultural treasures "is good practice of which we are rightfully proud and one of the many outlined in the report we are presenting today," he said.

The report "is in line with Italy's traditional sensitivity towards humanitarian issues which "have gained an even more dramatic focus" since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and militant Palestinian group Hamas' recent massacre of 1,400 civilians in Israel, said a foreign ministry statement.

The report "places Italy in a small group of countries who have taken such a step and is a paradigm of good practice at international level," the statement said.