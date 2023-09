Italy's continues to back efforts spearheaded by the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency to ensure the security Ukraine's nuclear power plants, foreign minister Antonio Tajani told IAEA chief Rafael Grossi on Monday.

"Italy's government is at the front line of efforts to support efforts by the agency to monitor the safety of Ukraine's nuclear power plants," read the tweet.

Tajani held talks with Grossi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.