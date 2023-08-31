Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 31 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 13:03
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:54 Insetti, 20 morti l'anno per le punture: come prevenire shock anafilattico

12:11 WhatsApp, Musk lancia sfida: chiamate vocali e video su X

12:09 Sudafrica, palazzo in fiamme a Johannesburg: i morti sono più di 70

11:43 Pordenone, sottotenente armato ancora asserragliato in casa a Codrovado

11:32 Incidente ferroviario Torino, dati morti sul lavoro: una strage continua

10:58 Stupro Caivano, Giorgia Meloni incontra don Patriciello - Video

10:53 Napoli, 24enne ucciso in piazza Municipio

10:42 Disoccupazione in Italia, Istat: cresce al 7,6% a luglio

10:39 Vuelta di Spagna 2023, oggi la sesta tappa: percorso, in tv e streaming

10:35 Operai investiti, fiori davanti alla stazione: "Rispetto per vittime lavoro onesto"

09:44 Us Open 2023, oggi il derby Sinner-Sonego. In campo anche Berrettini

09:43 Incidente ferroviario a Brandizzo, sindaco: "Mi hanno riferito di scarsità di comunicazione"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy: Avoid Mont Blanc tunnel closure at Christmas

31 agosto 2023 | 11.49
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy: Avoid Mont Blanc tunnel closure at Christmas

Renovation work set to start next week on the Mont Blanc tunnel between Italy and France must not cause the highway's closure over Christmas, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday.

"The Mont Blanc tunnel cannot be closed during the Christmas break," Tajani stated as Italy's transport links with France and other northern neighbours face major disruption after landslides at the weekend.

"This would do serious damage to the economy of the Val d'Aosta, of Piedmont, of the whole of northern Italy," said Tajani.

The "operability" of the Frejus tunnel connecting France and Italy under the Alps needs to be improved, Tajani said. The tunnel was closed indefinitely to heavy track and rail traffic following a massive landslide on Sunday triggered by heavy rains.

Tajani was speaking to reporters upon his arrival at an informal European Union foreign ministers meeting in Toledo, where he was set to hold talks with France's foreign minister, Catherine Colonna.

"Let's see if we can find a good solution with the French, maybe even if an intergovernmental conference could be organised on this. And then we need to start thinking carefully about Italy's proposal for a second Mont Blanc tunnel," Tajani went on.

The Mont Blanc tunnel is currently set to close from 4 September to 18 December for extensive renovation work.

If the Frejus tunnel cannot reopen to heavy goods vehicles before the Mont Blanc tunnel's closure, hauliers fear their drivers will have to make long, expensive and time-consuming de-tours, clogging roads in the northwest.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Mont Blanc tunnel Frejus tunnel closures
Vedi anche
News to go
Incidente Torino, procura Ivrea apre fascicolo
News to go
Scuola, Federconsumatori: "Il mercato dei libri usati fa risparmiare il 26%"
News to go
Stupro Caivano, oggi la visita di Giorgia Meloni al Parco Verde
News to go
Covid, aumentano casi: in calo i decessi
News to go
Sorteggio Champions League, le fasce delle italiane
News to go
Meloni presto a Caivano da famiglie vittime di stupro
News to go
Governo, Calderone: "Stiamo creando condizioni per chi vuole lavorare"
News to go
Meteo Italia, ancora maltempo: nel weekend torna il sole
News to go
Uragano Idalia in Florida, venti a 200 km orari
News to go
Milano, auto si ribalta e abbatte palo che colpisce ciclista
News to go
Mostra del Cinema di Venezia al via, molte star americane non ci saranno
News to go
Manovra 2024, Meloni: "Tagliare sprechi e inefficienze"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza