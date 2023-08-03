Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 03 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 11:23
Italy backs 'all diplomatic efforts' for peace

Italy's government supports "all diplomatic efforts" towards a just peace in Ukraine, starting with the renewal of a Black Sea grain export corridor axec by Russia last month, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday.

A response to Pope Francis's call for Europe to find “courageous courses of peace” to end Russia's 526-day offensive in Ukraine is "complicated," Tajani told Isoradio.

"Responding to the Pope's request is complicated but we need to do our utmost. We defend all diplomatic initiatives, starting with the grain corridor," Tajani stated.

"In the case of Ukraine, a peace settlement must be just and must ensure the country's freedom," Tajani underlined.

Francis on Wednesday urged Europe to find “courageous courses of peace” to end the war in Ukraine as he opened a five-day visit to Portugal for a major Catholic youth festival.

Tajani Ukraine Russia conflict Francis peace
