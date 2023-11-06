Italy backs 'humanitarian pause' in Gaza

Italy has underlined its support for "humanitarian pauses" in Israel's 30-day-old bombardment of Gaza to enable much needed aid to enter the Palestinian enclave and help civilians to flee southwards away from the war zone.

"We are in favour of humanitarian pauses that allow a halt in the Hamas missile attacks and in Israel's military action," Tajani told reporters in Prato.

"Humanitarian corridors to allow us to bring aid to the civilian population and to move towards the south of the Gaza Strip those who want to leave the area where the fighting is," Tajani said.

Tajani's remarks came as Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said over 10,000 people have been killed in the territory since the war began a month ago and after Israeli defence forces carried out one of its heaviest bombing raids overnight in its ongoing campaign to rout Hamas.

Meanwhile, all major United Nations agencies and charities issued a rare joint statement calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

"Enough is enough," the agencies said in the statement. "This must stop now."

At least 1,400 people were killed by Hamas militants in Israel on 7 October and over 200 were abducted to Gaza, the statement noted.