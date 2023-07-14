Italy backs Turkey intervention on Ukraine grain corridor

Italy hopes Turkey will persuade Russia to renew a key accord allowing vital grain exports from Ukraine to Africa via the Black Sea, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Friday.

"We will have migratory flows that continue from the south to the north and we most quickly ensure - also by supporting Turkey's diplomatic action - that the corridor that allows cereals to be supplied to African countries is not blocked," Tajani said.

"This is one of the priorities," Tajani told the 'New strategy for the Mediterranean' seminar in Rome.

"Italy supports Turkish mediation," Tajani underlined.

Turkey's president (Recep Tayipp) Erdogan met Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky last week and will receive Russia's president Putin in Turkey in August, Tajani stated.

"We hope that common sense will prevail in Moscow and that it will be understood that the African populations have nothing to do with the confrontation in Eastern Europe," said Tajani.