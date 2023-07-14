Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 14 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 17:03
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:51 Pinguini Tattici Nucleari, 'Rubami la notte' in vetta alla classifica airplay

15:57 Caso figlio La Russa, staff presidente: "Mandato a legale per tutela onorabilità famiglia"

15:41 Messina Denaro sceglie il rito abbreviato a processo per estorsione

15:17 Arte: 1000 Miglia dona otto opere di Sabine Marcelis a Università Brescia

15:07 Ucraina, John Kennedy intervistato grazie all'Ia: "Tratterei la pace con Putin"

14:53 Ricerca, Chiocci (Inqua): "Italia patria scienze Quaternario, enciclopedia a cielo aperto"

14:44 Riforma Giustizia, Nordio: "Non vacilleremo". Concorso esterno? "È un ossimoro"

14:38 Renzi: "Berlusconi voleva far saltare in aria Costanzo? Tesi folle"

14:36 Covid Italia oggi, 3.411 contagi e 38 morti: bollettino ultima settimana

14:27 Sciopero aerei sabato 15 luglio 2023, orari e voli garantiti: tutte le news

14:15 Carcere Bollate, muri scrostati e scarafaggi: Nas chiudono la mensa

14:14 Kevin Spacey si difende da accusatore: "Ho decisamente frainteso i segnali"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy backs Turkey intervention on Ukraine grain corridor

14 luglio 2023 | 17.01
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

Italy hopes Turkey will persuade Russia to renew a key accord allowing vital grain exports from Ukraine to Africa via the Black Sea, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Friday.

"We will have migratory flows that continue from the south to the north and we most quickly ensure - also by supporting Turkey's diplomatic action - that the corridor that allows cereals to be supplied to African countries is not blocked," Tajani said.

"This is one of the priorities," Tajani told the 'New strategy for the Mediterranean' seminar in Rome.

"Italy supports Turkish mediation," Tajani underlined.

Turkey's president (Recep Tayipp) Erdogan met Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky last week and will receive Russia's president Putin in Turkey in August, Tajani stated.

"We hope that common sense will prevail in Moscow and that it will be understood that the African populations have nothing to do with the confrontation in Eastern Europe," said Tajani.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Turkey grain corridor Tajani
Vedi anche
News to go
Sciopero aerei domani, le news
News to go
Catania, distrutte le due tonnellate di droga sequestrate dalla Gdf
News to go
Al via Inqua 2023 alla presenza di Mattarella
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news oggi 14 luglio 2023
News to go
Lavoro in estate 2023, 160mila posti vacanti
News to go
Pnrr, modifiche Italia quarta rata: il punto
News to go
Ministro Urso vuole riaprire miniere chiuse
Joe Biden e la battuta su Prigozhin: "Attento a cosa mangi..." - Video
News to go
Mondiali 2022, arrivano i soldi per i club
News to go
Tassi, Visco: imminente pausa nell'aumento
News to go
Covid, 123 medici contro Bassetti
News to go
Caldo e temporali, meteo spacca in due l'Italia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza