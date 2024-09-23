Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 16:31
Italy Bahrain's top partner in Europe, ties excellent says new ambassador Alabsi
23 settembre 2024 | 15.53
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Italy is Bahrain's number-one European partner and the two nations enjoy "excellent" ties, "strong" and expanding trade relations and deepening technical cooperation, the Gulf state's new envoy, Ausama Alabsi, said during a visit to Adnkronos news agency's headquarters in Rome.

“My job, I must admit, is made easier by the relationship between the political leaders, which is wonderful," said Alabsi.

"And even at the economic level, the interchange is constantly growing. Not only in the 'classic' Made in Italy sectors, but in advanced engineering," he said.

"Several" Italian companies are helping Bahrain modernize its oil sector. Alabsi noted.

And Italian aerospace and defence group, Leonardo, has chosen to establish its regional office in Bahrain's capital, Manama, Alabsi pointed out.

"We are a small country, but we have paid great attention to our presence in Italy, which has been boosted by an economic office in Milan and a very active honorary consul in Florence," Alabsi said.

Alabsi's goal is to further strengthen cooperation with Italy "on the environment, from the sea to alternative energy and in research and medicine," he said.

"We have a solid commercial base to build on and now is the moment to deepen cooperation in technical sectors," said Alabsi.

An archipelago of islands lying between Saudi Arabia and Qatar, Bahrain has in recent years gained increasing geopolitical relevance. One of the oldest Kingdoms in the Persian Gulf, Bahrain hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, a British naval base and is one of Nato's key allies.

Italy is Bahrain's top trading partner among European Union states, a relationship that saw a turning point in February 2020, with Crown Prince and premier Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who met Pope Francis and representatives from Italy's manufacturing sector and institutions. That visit began a new chapter in bilateral relations, culminating with King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa's visit to Italy in October 2023, during which he was received by president Sergio Mattarella and prime minister Giorgia Meloni.

Bahrain is home to the biggest Catholic Cathedral in the Gulf Region, Our Lady of Arabia, which is funded entirely by the monarch. Its first stone was donated by Francis, who visited in November 2021, shortly before its consecration.

Cultural and academic cooperation between Bahrain and Italy is also highlighted by the King Hamad chair for Inter-faith Dialogue and Peaceful Co-existence at Rome's Sapienza University.

