Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 27 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:11 Lega, Ravetto lancia 'riffa' per finanziare partito: "Il premio? Un giorno con me"

19:53 Salute, report 'Mai più soli': adolescenti poco resilienti soffrono pressione sociale

19:39 Porti, approvato all'unanimità il bilancio previsione 2024 Adsp Civitavecchia

19:27 Manovra 2024, niente taglio del cuneo per tredicesima

19:02 Bonafede: "Grande distanza da politica, class action e comunità energetiche strumenti partecipazione"

19:02 Shiva arrestato per tentato omicidio: "Mi sono solo difeso"

18:26 Carolina Marconi, lo sfogo: "Guarita dal cancro ma adozione negata"

18:10 Laura Pausini, no a Sanremo: "Non me l'hanno chiesto ma non posso andare"

17:52 Sanremo Giovani, i 49 cantanti e gruppi in corsa per Festival 2024

17:33 Meritocrazia Italia, Pecoraro Scanio: "Leggi elettorali devono avvicinare i cittadini alla politica"

17:32 Israele, raid record su Gaza: "Stanotte allarghiamo operazioni di terra"

17:31 Meritocrazia Italia, Patrizio: "Elezioni europee e legge elettorale temi principali nostro V Congresso"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy: Bulgaria should enter Europe's open border Schengen zone

26 ottobre 2023 | 16.46
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Italy wants Bulgaria to be admitted to the passport-free Schengen zone, foreign minister Antonio Tajani told his Bulgarian counterpart Mariya Gabriel during a meeting of the conservative European People's Party.

"Today in Brussels during the meeting with EPP leaders, I reiterated to Mariya Gabriel the Italian government's support for Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen area," Tajani wrote on X.

"We are work to make the EU's external border more secure, including in combating irregular migrant trafficking," the tweet added.

Bulgaria and Romania were kept out of Schengen late last year due to Austrian opposition over concerns they were a pathway for illegal migrants into Europe - claims both countries deny.

Currently, all European Union member states except Bulgaria, Cyprus, Ireland and Romania are part of the 27-nation Schengen area, which also includes non-EU states Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Bulgaria Schengen Tajani
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Nessun problema con Salvini e Mediaset"
News to go
Attentato Bruxelles, un arresto in Spagna
News to go
Bce lascia i tassi fermi
News to go
Maltempo, nuova perturbazione in arrivo
News to go
Medio Oriente, Meloni: "Soddisfatta da conclusioni Ue"
News to go
Treviso, controlli su badanti e contratti
News to go
Ratifica Mes, polemica tra Italia e Ue
News to go
Natalità ancora in calo in Italia, nel 2022 -1,7% nascite
News to go
Migranti, Tajani: "Linea durissima sui visti falsi per i clandestini"
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Michel: "Proteggere tutti i civili"
News to go
Antiriciclaggio, stretta sui professionisti
News to go
Migranti, sbarcate altre 347 persone a Lampedusa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza