Italy calls for cooperation to de-escalate Israel-Hamas conflict

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani on Tuesday urged cooperation to de-escalate Israel's deadly conflict with Hamas, obtain the release of at least 199 people abducted to Gaza and open up humanitarian corridors for the besieged Palestinian enclave.

"I spoke with the PM and foreign minister of Qatar @MBA_AlThani," Tajani wrote on X, referring to Qatar's premier and foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani.

"Let's work together to de-escalate the conflict. We are committed to freeing the hostages and activating humanitarian corridors," the tweet added.

Italy is engaged in dialogue with countries in the Middle East region and is at the forefront of international diplomatic efforts towards "a just peace", the tweet concluded.