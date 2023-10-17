Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 18:30
18:23 Juve non abbandona Fagioli: "Sostegno a Nicolò, lo aspettiamo"

18:14 Ron e le guerre: "Non credo nell'impegno politico degli artisti"

18:09 Scommesse, 'Juve blocca Fagioli' e i cavalli di Azmoun: le fake news sul caso

17:51 In fuga sulla Pontina con figlia, suoceri le portano via la bimba: arrestati

17:51 Israele, attacco a Gaza: "Ordine arriverà presto"

17:50 Grande Fratello, stasera la dodicesima puntata: chiarimenti in vista

17:05 Tumore al seno, inquinamento aumenta il rischio del 28%

16:33 Zucca 'superfood' per cuore, nervi e umore

16:27 Euroconsumers Forum, il 27 ottobre a Roma la quinta edizione, Altroconsumo festeggia i 50 anni

16:24 Israele, i killer di Hamas sotto effetto Captagon: cos'è la 'droga dell'Isis'

16:22 X Factor 2023, stasera le Home Visit: ultimo step in attesa dei Live

16:12 Il progetto per il Centro Sportivo Delphinia di Caivano, lo sport per ripartire

Italy calls for cooperation to de-escalate Israel-Hamas conflict

17 ottobre 2023 | 16.57
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Gaza
Gaza

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani on Tuesday urged cooperation to de-escalate Israel's deadly conflict with Hamas, obtain the release of at least 199 people abducted to Gaza and open up humanitarian corridors for the besieged Palestinian enclave.

"I spoke with the PM and foreign minister of Qatar @MBA_AlThani," Tajani wrote on X, referring to Qatar's premier and foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani.

"Let's work together to de-escalate the conflict. We are committed to freeing the hostages and activating humanitarian corridors," the tweet added.

Italy is engaged in dialogue with countries in the Middle East region and is at the forefront of international diplomatic efforts towards "a just peace", the tweet concluded.

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza