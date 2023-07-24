Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 24 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:33 Pinguini Tattici Nucleari conquistano anche Roma: nuovo sold out all'Olimpico

16:22 Maltempo a Milano, temporali e vento forte: oltre 100 chiamate ai pompieri

16:17 Porti, Deidda (presidente Comm.Trasporti) in visita a AdSP Civitavecchia

16:16 A Messina la prima scuola di eccellenza giornalismo scientifico

16:12 Spagna, chiesto l'arresto per Puigdemont. Lui: "Finora ero decisivo per il governo"

16:12 Serie B, Figc: Brescia e Perugia prime in graduatoria per riammissione

15:48 Caldo e lavoro, rimodulare orari e stop in casi estremi: la bozza del protocollo

14:27 Schillaci: "Recuperare dieta italiana, aiuta salute economia e ambiente"

14:20 Calciomercato Inter, Mbappé sogno possibile?

14:02 Calabria in fiamme, allarme dei pompieri: "Popolazione a rischio, 77 roghi attivi e dolosi"

13:52 Tennis, Djokovic si ritira dal Masters 1000 Toronto

13:51 Caldo senza sosta, al centro-sud 16 città da bollino rosso oggi e domani

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy calls on Russia to reverse halt to Ukraine grain deal

24 luglio 2023 | 16.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text
Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni

Italy will keep urging Russia to "reconsider its decision" last week to kill a crucial accord allowing war-battered Ukraine to export grain from its Black Sea ports and alleviating a global food crisis, premier Giorgia Meloni said on Monday.

"We will continue to support every effort for the resumption of this initiative and to urge Russia to reconsider its decision," Meloni told the 'Food System Summit +2' summit at the Rome-based UN Food & Agriculture Organisation.

Russia's withdrawal from the year-long grain deal last week, worsens global food security "with the greatest impact on the most fragile, increasingly weak nations which are vulnerable to terrorism," said Meloni.

"The pandemic has shaken the foundations of international trade, exposing globalization's weaknesses. As we work to rebuild, the war in Ukraine has disrupted global prices and generated waves of inflation around the world at the expense, above all, of the global south."

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Russia grain deal Meloni
Vedi anche
News to go
Italia-Tunisia, Mattarella: "A fianco di Tunisi nelle sfide importanti"
News to go
Mafia, maxi-operazione a Foggia: 82 arresti
News to go
Spagna, Popolari primo partito ma Sanchez potrebbe essere di nuovo premier
News to go
Grecia in fiamme, incendi fuori controllo: a Rodi stato d'emergenza
News to go
L'Italia non va in vacanza: spesa proibitiva per un lavoratore su tre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, guerra di droni: i russi colpiscono Odessa, Kiev attacca Mosca
News to go
Estate 'bipolare', Italia spaccata in due tra caldo record e nubifragi
News to go
Morte Andrea Purgatori, mercoledì l'autopsia
News to go
Ucraina, rischio crisi alimentare globale con mancato accordo sul grano
News to go
Zaki a Malpensa: "Contento di essere in Italia"
Incendi a Rodi, 30mila evacuati
News to go
Petrolio, cosa aspettarsi dai prezzi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza