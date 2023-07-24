Italy calls on Russia to reverse halt to Ukraine grain deal

Italy will keep urging Russia to "reconsider its decision" last week to kill a crucial accord allowing war-battered Ukraine to export grain from its Black Sea ports and alleviating a global food crisis, premier Giorgia Meloni said on Monday.

"We will continue to support every effort for the resumption of this initiative and to urge Russia to reconsider its decision," Meloni told the 'Food System Summit +2' summit at the Rome-based UN Food & Agriculture Organisation.

Russia's withdrawal from the year-long grain deal last week, worsens global food security "with the greatest impact on the most fragile, increasingly weak nations which are vulnerable to terrorism," said Meloni.

"The pandemic has shaken the foundations of international trade, exposing globalization's weaknesses. As we work to rebuild, the war in Ukraine has disrupted global prices and generated waves of inflation around the world at the expense, above all, of the global south."