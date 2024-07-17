Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2024
Italy-Canada relations excellent - space, AI, green technologies areas to woo new Canadian investment

17 luglio 2024 | 14.18
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy and Canada enjoy "excellent" bilateral ties and the government is hoping to attract new Canadian companies interested in investing in economic sectors including space, AI and green technologies.

“Our bilateral relations are excellent, Tajani said in a statement after talks with Canada's export, trade and economic development minister Mary Ng on the sidelines of a G7 trade ministers meeting in Calabria.

"Hoping to attract new Canadian companies interested in investing in high value-added sectors of our economy, such as space, AI and green technologies."

"In a period of geopolitical turmoil, Canada remains a strategic economic partner for Italy," Tajani added.

Italy and Canada's relations are "favoured by the complementarity of our industrial bases," Tajani said.

Tajani and Ng underlined the importance of taking forward the Italy-Canada Roadmap for Enhanced Cooperation, launched by Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni and her Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau in Rome in March, according to the statement

”We are determined to lay the foundations for a renewed and dynamic partnership, capable of making both countries grow by providing opportunities for further synergies and the pursuit of shared goals, including at global level, also in view of the future transition between the Italian G7 Presidency and the Canadian one in 2025.”

Tag
Italy Canada space AI green tecnologies investent talks Tajani Ng G7 trade ministers meeting
